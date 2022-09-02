Brahmastra Pre-Release Event Cancelled: The massive pre-release event for actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s Brahmastra in Hyderabad’s Film City has been cancelled. The Friday evening fan event was slated to start at 7.00 PM. However, due to unanticipated events, the organizers made the last-minute decision to cancel the event. Jr. NTR‘s fan clubs have been informing fans at Ramoji Film City to leave. The cancellation of the event has disappointed fans.Also Read - Alia Bhatt is One Hot Mamacita in Pink And Gold Dress in New Pics From Brahmastra Promos

A source claims that the organizers did not receive permission from the police. Additionally, it appears that a political protest scheduled for the city may possibly be contributing to the overworked police force. Along with the stars of the movie, Telugu legends SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR were also anticipated to attend.

AYAN MUKHERJI ANNOUNCED ‘NTR FOR BRAHMASTRA’

Ayan Mukherji announced the news on his Instagram handle and the caption read, "NTR for BRAHMĀSTRA. Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such Star in Brahmāstra's Sky is now NTR… who is going to shine bright as he always does, at our movie's biggest event in Hyderabad! Coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu, for whom my love, respect and gratitude has no boundaries. So excited about Tarak giving Brahmāstra some love and energy, and helping us take our movie into the Telugu Universe."

Ayan Mukherji’s Announced Jr NTR’s Collaboration With Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. The fantasy drama will be theatrically released on September 9, 2022. Alia-Ranbir’s movie will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

