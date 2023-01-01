Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Cosy New Year 2023 Party With Friends at Their Favourite Balcony, See Inside Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the new year with their close ones on their home's balcony- See amazing pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the new year with their style at their favorite spot at home. The couple hosted an intimate party for their friends and family on Saturday night at their balcony. The new mom looked cute in her silk nightsuit and her sister Shaheen Bhatt accompanied her with the pyjamas for the house party. Ranbir and Alia’s Vastu home was all lit for the night and the balcony had all kinds of candles, lights and decorations. The guests were dressed in black and white outfits and the names included actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her happy moments from New Year’s eve. She wrote in her caption, “Happy new new… with my loveliest ones.”

In one pic, she posed solo, making a heart with her hands and smiling with her eyes closed as she sat in front of cosy candle and fairy light decorations on the balcony.

