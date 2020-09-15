Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor’s eldest daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turns 40th birthday on September 15. She celebrated her birthday with her family at their Mumbai residence, following all the COVID-19 protocols. The birthday bash was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bharat Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and others. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Alleges Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal Are Cocaine Addict, Dare Them to Go Through Blood Test

The house party for Riddhima’s birthday will never be missed as the family grooved to several Bollywood songs. One of the dance videos is of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to the beats of Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye song. Riddhima first shared the video and later deleted it. The caption read: “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone”. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Sadak 2 Becomes Lowest Rated Film on IMDb

Here’s the video shared by a fan page. Check it out:

Riddhima had shared pictures from the birthday eve party and we spotted preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor looking fab along with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and others. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Family ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Sep 14, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer and has launched a festive jewellery line under her label, R Jewellery. She has also launched a clothing line for children Sam And Friends named after her daughter Samara.