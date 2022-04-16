Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Family Photos: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor painted the town red with their love story for five years before they got hitched on April 14 in Mumbai. Rather than a big fat Indian wedding, the couple opted for an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple made their public appearance soon after the ceremonies ended and since then, the internet cannot seem to get enough of the duo and their dreamy wedding pictures. Amid Alia and Ranbir’s cute and goofy pictures, a new family photo has emerged featuring Alia’s extended family in a frame.Also Read - Aww! Alia Bhatt’s Personalised Veil Has a Special Memory Inscribed on it, Details Inside

In a picture shared by Soni Razdan featured the bride’s 90-year-old grandfather, followed by father Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, brother Rahul Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. Apart from that their directors cum friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji were also a part of this family portrait. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s extended family photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared another picture featuring the Kapoor and Bhatt clan. In the frame was Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt with the groom, while Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapor Sahni, and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni were seen with Alia. She captioned the post, “There’s no better family than a happy family.”

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s family photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

The wedding festivities began with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the pair married on April 14 in the presence of their loved ones at the Ranbir’s Vastu mansion. In addition, Ananya Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others wished the newlywed pair well on social media.

Congratulations to Bhatts and Kapoors!