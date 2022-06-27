Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Are Pregnant: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby and their family members, family can’t keep calm as they officially announced it on their social media handles. Bollywood’s loved-up couple Alia-Ranbir got married in April this year. Since then, they have been busy with their work-life and no one believed that Alia is pregnant. On June 27, the mother-to-be Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the big news ‘Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️’ and posted a pic from the hospital where she was on the hospital bed and Ranbir beside her sat and both looked at the monitor during their initial ultrasound.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Didn't Know About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Announcement, Watch Her Reaction After Paps Informed

Alia Bhatt announced pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir’s family confirms their pregnancy

In the comment section, where Alia and Ranbir’s fans have been guessing whether it is a promotional stunt or a stint from their film/advertisement, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan who is soon to become Nani, confirmed the news. Soni Razdan took to the comment section to shower love to Alia and Ranbir. She wrote, “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion ❤️❤️❤️”. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who will turn bua took to her Instagram story and wrote, “My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much with heart emoji”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Announces Pregnancy, Posts Picture From Hospital

Karan Johar commented on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy post, “Heart is Bursting with heart emojies”. Priyanka Chopra showered them love, “Congratulations honey! Yay Can’t wait”.

A look at Alia Bhatt’s post with loved-up messages from friends, family and fans:

Big congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!