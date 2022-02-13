Mumbai: As Valentine’s Day approaches, the creators of ‘Brahmastra‘ have shared a romantic picture from the film featuring on-screen and off-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The lovebirds can be seen adoringly gazing into each other’s eyes while standing on opposite ends of a gate in the shot. Across a big metal gate, the couple is glancing at each other. She is also holding his hand. Fans have been enthralled by Alia and Ranbir’s love-struck photo.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Does Gangubai Kathiawadi Better Than Alia Bhatt in This Hilarious Video - Watch

Take a look:

The couple garnered love from all over the internet for this adorable picture. Netizens flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Love their chemistry.” While another user wrote, “Hands and eye contact.” Their fans also called their chemistry magic and are excited to see Alia and Ranbir onscreen together. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Response to Marriage Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor Will Leave You in Hysterics

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite some time. ‘Brahmastra,’ their debut film together, will be released this year. Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is a fantasy epic that is only the first installment in a continuing series.

How adorable do Alia and Ranbir look on a scale from 1-10? We’d say 11. Watch this space for more updates.