Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed at Mumbai airport on Monday as they returned from their secret retreat. Even though Alia shared a few photographs of a lovely sunset, animals, and a candid shot of her beau Ranbir on Instagram, netizens were unable to guess the destination. Thanks to this viral social media post on Instagram, we came to know the adorable duo went on an African safari. The Brahmastra couple is seen enjoying safari with a great combination of seclusion, adventure, nature, and luxury.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Stuns The Airport Look in Classic Black Crop Top And Denim With Expensive Bag Worth Rs 1 Lakh | See Pics

Lisa Christoffersen, a Tanzanian-born Danish author, and designer, shared a photo of herself with Ranbir and Alia on her Instagram profile on a wildlife tour in Kenya. “A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls Boys Too! – A Living Safari Guide to Kenya I’m sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa! #publishedauthor #safaritime #kenya #masaimara #Bespoke #luxurytravel #newyear #India #hindicinema #cutecouple sic,” she captioned alongside the photo. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gives 2022 Some ‘Hakuna Matata Energy’ With Unseen Pictures From Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor

Take a look at the viral post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Christoffersen (@lisa_christoffersen_)

The author even added the hashtag ‘cute couple’ to the post. We couldn’t agree more, especially since Bhatt and Kapoor’s love story has turned the town red. On New Year’s Eve, Alia posted photos from their holiday to Instagram. The photos included images of her and Ranbir, as well as lions and a giraffe. Raazi fame wrote,” giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year (sic).”

While the couple will be seen romancing for the first time onscreen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On September 9, 2022, this sci-fi drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be released in theatres.

Are you looking forward to seeing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance on screen? Watch this space for more updates.