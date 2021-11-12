New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and other cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are in the capital for the shooting. On Thursday night, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video where he is shooting rapid fire questions on Alia Bhatt during a night shoot in Delhi’s cold weather. He captioned it as, ‘Just some night shoot rambling’s !!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt’.Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs Congratulate Karan Johar on Receiving Padma Shri Award

In the video, Alia is seen sitting on the chair and fumbling while saying Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and bursting into giggles. “Tongue twister that, right?” Karan asked. His next question was about the whereabouts of Ranveer Singh, to which she goofed up and said that he was shooting before correcting herself: “Rocky is shooting. Working out, sorry.” Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

Karan said, “These were not trick questions, Alia, that you were really getting so flummoxed by.” She, however, replied that she was ‘feeling stressed’. “I don’t like rapid fires,” she said. Alia then shared her current favourite song is Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and the second favourite is Raataan Lambiyan from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah. Alia then picked a film of the season and that is Sooryavanshi and when asked to name a show that she is loving, she said Succession. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Gaze Deeply Into Each Other's Eyes in Diwali Pics, See More Cute PDA Moments

Watch the fun clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



After the video was uploaded, the comments started pouring in from the celebrity friends and one of them made us laugh that was from Tanmay Bhatt, who wrote, “Was waiting for ‘Who is the President of India?’” referring to her infamous ‘Prithviraj Chauhan goof-up’ on Koffee With Karan in 2012 when Alia answered The President of India is Prithviraj Chauhan.