Alia Bhatt Receives Her First-Ever National Award For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut Loses

Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actor award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kangana Ranaut was also running for the same award for her performance in Thalaivii.

Alia Bhatt was conferred with her first-ever National Film Award on Thursday. The actor won the Best Actor Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was also a commercial success. The actor was competing against Kangana Ranaut who gave a stupendous performance in Thalaivii, a biopic on late politician Jayalalithaa.

Along with Alia, Kriti Sanon also won the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Award for her performance in the OTT drama Mimi. The actor played the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

— we are updating the story

