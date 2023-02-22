Home

Alia Bhatt Refuses Mumbai Police’s Help in Invasion of Privacy Case After Tagging Them in Her Viral Post

Alia Bhatt recently refused Mumbai Police's help in invasion of privacy case after tagging them in her viral post.

Alia Bhatt Contacted by Mumbai Police: Alia Bhatt is getting all the support from Bollywood celebs and netizens as she took her stand against intrusion of privacy. The actor had slammed the paparazzi for leaking her home pictures without her consent. Alia had tagged the Mumbai police as she called out the shutterbugs for ‘crossing the line’. Now, the Bandra police has reached out to the Brahmastra actor with regard to the ‘invasion of privacy’ case. “Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt and asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures and these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal,” as reported by ANI.

ALIA BHATT’S SISTER SHAHEEN CONDEMN’S ‘INVASION OF PRIVACY’

Alia’s sister Shaheen expressed her disappointment, and stated that “So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for “content” now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME.” Condemning the same Karan Johar captioned his post as “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!” Apart from Shaheen and Karan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also shared their experiences when the paps invaded their privacy.

Alia will next be seen in KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.

