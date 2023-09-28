Home

Alia Bhatt Reveals a BIG SECRET About Ranbir Kapoor in Birthday Post

On Ranbir's 41st birthday Alia shared a series of unseen pictures with a witty yet romantic caption calling him her "happiest place" and further reveals a big secret.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Fans often get to see a glimpse of the adorable couple through Alia Bhatt’s Instagram as hubby Ranbir is not on social media yet. Their mushy pictures make fans fall in love with the magical duo even more. On September 28, the Sanju actor turns 41 and his wife Alia Bhatt shares a series of unseen romantic pictures with a beautiful caption to wish her ‘best friend’.

Alia Bhatt’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday today and his wife Alia Bhatt drops a series of unseen pictures making us swoon over them. The birthday post was accompanied by a sweet yet teasing caption that read, “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical ♾️✨♥️”(SIC).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor Has a Secret Instagram Account

In the birthday post, Alia Bhatt revealed a secret about Ranbir Kapoor. He has a secret Instagram account from where the actor scrolls everyone’s feed. Netizens, in no time, quickly noticed the caption and one user commented on the post, “The stalker in me wants to find Ranbir’s secret account “. Another Fan is quite surprised by the big revelation as she commented, “My goddd he has a secret accountttt”. Well, we are also eager to know RK’s secret account.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. They are now proud parents of a beautiful girl Raha.

On his birthday, the makers of Animal movie treated Ranbir’s fans by sharing the teaser of his upcoming film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal promises to be one of the biggest gangster thrillers.

We wish Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday and a blessed year ahead!

