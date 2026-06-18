Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha is developing her own interests in movies: ‘Bohot filmy…’

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about daughter Raha Kapoor's personality, describing her as filmy and full of energy. From dancing and music, Raha is already showing signs of developing her own unique interests and talents.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha (PC: Twitter)

Children often surprise their parents with the interests they develop at a young age, and for Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha Kapoor is doing exactly that. While the actress has always been open about her family life, she recently offered a rare glimpse into Raha’s growing personality and the activities that seem to capture her attention. Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy-action thriller Alpha, set to release on July 3, 2026. The film marks a major milestone as the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe. Speaking about her little girl recently, Alia Bhatt revealed that Raha is already exploring different interests and showing a natural curiosity towards creative and physical activities.

Alia Bhatt reveals she always dreamt of becoming an actor

While attending the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi recently, Alia Bhatt revealed that during her childhood acting had always been her dream. She shared that as a child, she would spend hours standing in front of the mirror, pretending to act and perform scenes, long before she officially entered the film industry.

Alia Bhatt says Raha Kapoor has a natural love for performing

During the same interaction, when asked if Raha is showing signs of following her path, she shared her daughter’s growing interests. Alia Bhatt described Raha as being “very filmy” and shared that she enjoys listening to songs and dancing whenever she gets the chance. The actress revealed that Raha picks up dance steps quickly and seems naturally comfortable expressing herself through movement and music. She said, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai. She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Woh filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast.”

Alia also shared that she feels Raha is “meant for the stage”, suggesting that her daughter already shows qualities often associated with performers. While she is still very young, Raha’s enthusiasm for creative activities has clearly caught her mother’s attention. She further added, “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way.”

About Raha Kapoor

Born on November 6, 2022, Raha is the daughter of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Revealing her daughter’s name, Alia Bhatt shared a post in November 2022 with the caption, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path

in Swahili she is Joy,

In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan,

In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief,

in Arabic peace,

it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.

And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! ❤️”

Her parents initially chose to keep her face out of the public eye. They officially introduced her to the media on Christmas Day in 2023.