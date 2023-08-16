Home

Alia Bhatt Reveals Husband Ranbir Kapoor Asks Her To Wipe Off Lipstick; Internet In Frenzy

In the video shared by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia can be seen revealing how she applies lipstick.

Alia Bhatt shows her weird way of applying lipstick. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is currently having a blast as both of her recently released films have been receiving rave reviews from the audience and the critics. Her personal life also often makes headlines for her adorable chemistry with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. However, her recent video for Vogue India did not go down well with Internet users. In the video shared on the portal’s official Instagram account, Alia can be seen talking about how she applies lipstick. She also spilled beans on her equation with Ranbir saying that he liked her natural lip colour when they were dating each other.

The video begins with Alia sharing her weird way of applying the lipstick as she says, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird.” Next, she picks the lipstick and moves her mouth across it instead of moving the lipstick across her mouth to apply the colour to her lips.

As the video proceeds, she rubs the lipstick off as she prefers the faded look. Explaining this, she says that the method is peculiar but works best for her. Speaking about the reason why she wipes her lipstick off and prefers a faded look, Alia Bhatt says, “Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)



The cute revelation by the Heart Of Stone actress prompted several reactions from Internet users. They immediately joined the bandwagon to slam the actress for glorifying her husband’s misogynistic behaviour. One user wrote, “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it’s cute but it’s not. Her husband doesn’t like it if her voice goes above a certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she is wearing. Based on how she’s narrating, it smells like misogyny.”

Another individual expressed, “I can’t believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her “bf/husband” tells her to rub it off.” However, the actress also has some fans standing by her. One of these fans retaliated by saying, “When we love someone, sometimes we do what our partner likes. What’s wrong with that? Everyone does that. It’s normal.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial garnered applause for delivering a commendable message through the romantic film. Released on July 28, the film also starred an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Next, she was seen doing action in her first Hollywood Debut titled Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The spy thriller is currently streaming on Netflix.

