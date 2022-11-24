Alia Bhatt Reveals Newborn Daughter’s Name – Raha, Shares It’s Meaning in Arabic, Bengali, Sanskrit

Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha: Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little daughter, fans have been gushing over the news. They have been waiting for a while now to catch a glimpse of their baby. Alia recently piqued the curiosity of her fans after she posted a photo featuring the jersey named after daughter – Raha. Guess what? We can catch a glimpse of the little one’s tiny adorable face. While announcing the name of their daughter, Alia and Ranbir also revealed that grandmother Neetu Kapoor chose the name Raha and it has so many beautiful meanings. The caption wrote, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022. Sharing the news, the actress shared a note on her Instagram handle. It read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir.”