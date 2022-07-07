Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt love story: The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt spilling their loveliest secrets on the ‘koffee’ couch. The episode starred the two actors, who have teamed up for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, having a gala time as they teased each other and also spilt some beans about their individual love lives. While Ranveer talked about how he has his own sex playlist, the biggest moment had Alia talking about the day when Ranbir proposed to her.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's First Reaction On Wife Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy, Check Out Actor's EPIC Response To Paparazzi As They Calls Him 'Dad-To-Be'- Watch Video

The first episode of KWK 7 had a lot of moments that gave us a glimpse into the lives of Alia and Ranbir as the ultimate lovebirds, which is also something that the fans could never get a chance to know about considering all the secrecy around their relationship for a long time. So when Karan sat on his famous couch and got ready to grill two of his favourite people in the industry, he didn't spare Alia.

During the conversation, KJo asked Alia about the day Ranbir popped the big question to her and she was totally taken aback. He though added a good caveat with his question: ‘only if you are comfortable sharing.’ Alia, who anyway starts blushing everytime someone takes Ranbir’s name in front of her, revealed that it was in Maasai Mara where the two had gone for a holiday that Ranbir felt confident enough to ask her for marriage. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 4: Alia Bhatt Gives Reality Check on Suhaagrat: 'You Are Tired'

Maasai Mara is a National Reserve in southwestern Kenya, South Africa which is a wilderness and a haven for wildlife lovers. Alia revealed that Ranbir had planned everything meticulously and she actually had no idea about the grand arrangements. She said her man brought the giant diamond ring and went down on his knees in an extremely special and beautiful moment when he proposed in the forest area. What else? He even got a person to click the photographs of the moment, surprising Alia considering she is big on preserving such memories as pictures.

Alia narrated the whole incident and said, “He totally blew my mind away because I wasn’t expecting it and we weren’t talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then so much happened and we decided to go with the flow and (act as per our) feelings. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it at the most amazing place because it’s the place that we both have a strong connection with which is Masai Mara. In the middle of the jungle… it was just amazing. I don’t think I could have pictured the way it all worked together. After it was over, what I didn’t expect was, that he even had a guy to take our pictures. I was still dealing with the shock and it was so emotional. I was like ‘you managed to take the pictures’ because he knows how much the pictures mean to me. It was amazing.”

The story made both Karan and Ranveer go emotional as they couldn't stop smiling while Alia was busy extracting moments from one of the most heartwarming memories in her life. Well, seems like their wedding wasn't just the only dreamy thing about them. Now that we know the proposal story, we can safely say Ranbir is hands down the best lover… both on-screen and off the screen! What do you think?