Alia Bhatt Says ‘I Don’t Fit Every Role’ on Juggling Between Acting And Producing

Alia Bhatt has disclosed her approach to evaluating a script, determining whether to take on an acting role or opt for a producer role instead.

In 2021, Alia Bhatt revealed her own production house named ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions, and so far, the house has produced three projects. Two of the films stars Alia in the lead whereas Poacher, which is the upcoming show on Amazon Prime Video does not feature Alia in the lead. What criteria does the actor employ to determine which projects she aims to produce and which ones she aims to act in?

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia revealed that it is very important for her to know whether the role she is doing is suitable for her or not. “Do you fit the part? That’s the most important question. I don’t think I fit every part, you know, so sometimes, and I’m working on a lot of stuff right now, which I’m not acting in. In fact, I see other mainstream actresses as well while we are creating them. I’m like, ‘Oh, this will be great for this one’…or actors.”

She added, “So, (it is) something that very naturally happens. Even when I am in a film, I don’t look at it only from my character’s point of view. So how is everybody sitting in this? So yeah, are you right for the part?”

Alia’s most recent production, Poachers, is helmed by Richie Mehta, the director behind Season 1 of “Delhi Crime,” which won an Emmy. Richie mentioned that “Poachers” unexpectedly came to his attention when he requested videos from various regions for a unique project. Among the submissions, he received a video depicting an ivory trade raid. Although he initially chose not to incorporate it into his project at the time, he revisited the idea later with the intention of developing it into a full-fledged series.

About Poachers

On Friday, the makers of the show took to their official Instagram and shared the trailer of the show. The series is produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta. Further, Alia Bhatt is working as an executive producer of the series. The trailer of the show gives a sneak peek, into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless killing of elephants.

