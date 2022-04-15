Alia Bhatt Walks Out of Jr NTR Film: As the RRR fever took the nation by storm, Alia Bhatt’s special appearance was revered by movie buffs in the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer blockbuster. As rumours were rife, it was being speculated that the newly wed bride might act in Jr NTR’s next film directed by Koratala Siva. A report by Bollywood Life however, suggests otherwise. Check out this post by RRR star Jr NTR:Also Read - Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor, Tushar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal To Celebrate With Inmates!

The rumour mills were full on for quite sometime that Alia might share screen space with Jr NTR in Koratala Siva’s next as the two actors bonded well during RRR promotions. Considering the warm equation the two stars share, their fans were optimistic for a magnum opus featuring Alia and NTR. It is now being reported that Alia has walked out of the film. As reported by Bollywood Life, the reason for Alia’s exit from the film are unclear for now. Also Read - Delhi to Provide Free Booster Doses Soon, Prepares Hospitals As COVID Cases Rise | Top Developments

Alia has an interesting line-up of few projects. The actor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.