Alia Bhatt Schools Paps Who Call Her Aloo Ji, Says 'What is This...'

Alia Bhatt stole the limelight at the GQ awards with her look but there was one thing that annoyed her. Check the video below.

Alia Bhatt was last night spotted at the red carpet of GQ awards where she dressed her best for the event. The gorgeous mom and a brilliant performer stole the show with her looks in a wine mini jumpsuit with a backless design and a plunging neckline. While getting clicked at the red carpet, Alia Bhatt arrived in a wine Gucci short jumpsuit. The collection that the Raazi actor wore was of Gucci in collaboration with Sabato De Sarno.

The paps were seen clicking Alia and they got so frank with her that they started addressing her as ‘Aloo ji, Aloo ji’. Alia was surprised to see how paps were calling her. Reacting to this, she said, “What is this Aloo ji?’

Not only this, paps also asked her about Raha (daughter of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor). She didn’t say anything but posed with a thumbs-up sign.

With the help of hairstylist Mike Desir, Alia Bhatt left her straightened tresses open in the centre partition, perfectly complementing her stylish look. She completed the look with matching wine shoes from Gucci.

