Mumbai: Alia Bhatt took to social media sharing then-and-now pictures of herself on a beach. While one of the pictures seems to have been taken recently, another one is from Alia's childhood.

In the first picture, Alia can be seen wearing yellow co-ords with sunflower print and a white hat with a floral design. In this picture, she can be seen sitting on a beach. In the second picture as well, while the actor can be seen sitting on a beach, but is of younger Alia. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Because no matter who we are 🌥️ (swipe⬅️)." Family, friends and fans were quick to shower love on Alia's post. Alia's mom Soni Razdan took to the comment section dropping love emoji and wrote, "Awww baby."

Apart from Soni Razdan, Alia's best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, commented with angry face emojis. While Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Awwwww," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis. One of Alia's fans wrote, "Cutest Forever," another fan commented, "Omg gorgeous" and dropped fire emojis. \

Alia was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April this year but has recovered from the infection now. Since then, she has been using her social media to amplify resources and medical equipment for the needy. She also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated amid the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.