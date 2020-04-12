Hope in the times of corona is what Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt‘s latest message implies and even her 2 States co-star, Arjun Kapoor, can’t help but take a note of it. Lighting up our feed with her radiant energy, Alia’s message crossed over 1.3 million likes within two hours of being shared while still going strong. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Number of Containment Zones Increases to 43, Southeast District Has 12 | 10 Points

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture featuring her sitting at a table with her head down, sans makeup and glowing while smiling at the camera. She captioned the picture, "Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do (sic)" on which Arjun instantly commented, "It's a tutorial (sic)."

If there is one good thing about the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the fact that people are using free time at hand to explore new hobbies and actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are no different. Recently, the duo were seen bonding on social media over cake receipe and their fans could not be happier. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia flaunted the chocolate cake prepared by sister Shaheen Bhatt and the banana bread made by the diva herself which inspired Kriti to try a hand at it too.

On another note, Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this December. One of their friends has confirmed the news to a daily stating that earlier, the family was thinking of a destination wedding but now, they want the couple to get married in Mumbai itself in an elaborate Punjabi wedding. As per a report in Mid-Day, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding functions will reportedly begin from December 21 and will go on for four days. It is going to be an entire 10-day wedding-fest. However, considering the current situation of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the wedding date is yet to be decided but it’s definitely in the last 10 days of December.