Alia Bhatt Shares Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha’s Adorable Moment – See Pic

Alia Bhatt dropped a cute father-daughter Ranbir-Raha picture and left the fans awestruck.

Alia Bhatt who has turned a photographer for her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha on Monday dropped a cute father-daughter picture and left the fans awestruck. Taking to Instagram, the ‘ Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor treated fans with Ranbir’s picture who can be seen busy doing ‘daddy duty’. In the picture, facing the beautiful view, Ranbir can be seen sitting beside Raha’s stroller on a chair and playing with her. As the father-daughter duos faced their back at the camera, the Raha was not visible in the picture.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world.” As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “uffff the best thing I saw today.” Another comment, “Legends know you have posted this earlier.” “It took 6 hours for you to find a caption,” another user wrote.

Earlier today, Alia shared the same picture of Raha with Ranbir but she quickly deleted the post. And you know nothing can be escaped from the fans’ eyes, so one of the fans managed to grab a screenshot of the same and shared it on social media. Fans continued to shower love in the comment section.

Another comment read, “I wish the photographer gave us some glimpse of her lil muse instead of her pram.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar’s next film ‘Jee Le Zara’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

