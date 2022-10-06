Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt who is soon going to embrace her motherhood with Ranbir Kapoor, recently had baby shower at Vastu. The couple’s pregnancy announcement surprised the whole internet and the entire entertainment industry wished them luck and blessings. The family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and many more were seen attending the shower. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared string of pictures on gram showcasing pure love, happiness and excitement among their clan.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Pose With Awkward Smiles at Navratri Function - Check Viral Pics

The Gangubai actor dropped few more pictures from her baby shower and we couldn’t stop clicking at it twice. In one of the pics, its pure candid moment, in which Alia and Ranbir can be seen smiling, while in another one the Barfi actor is planting a sweet kiss on Alia’s cheek as she is sitting on his lap. While we also see Alia relishing these sweet moments with the Kapoor and Bhatt clan. In other pic, The whole girl gang of Alia is giving us major friendship goals. One last picture, where Alia and Ranbir both can be seen performing puja rituals. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Celebrates Baby Shower At Home With Friends-Family, Mom-to-be Looks Ethereal in Yellow Anarkali Suit - PICS

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt exudes unbelievable glow in yellow Anarkali with gold sequined jewellery. The diva paired it up with coordinating yellow palazzo and a yellow dupatta draped over her shoulders. While, Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor was seen in peach embellished Kurta-Pyjama that he paired with a hairband. Sharing the pictures with her fans, Alia captioned it “just … love 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Kesariya Dance Mix's Crossover With 'Dil Dhooba' is BETTER THAN ORIGNAL - Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT’S GODH BHARAI CERMONY PICTURES:

As soon as the pictures got posted, fans couldn’t keep their calm for a bit. Heart and love emoticons started flooding along with dozens of congratulatory messages for the couple. “Couple goals”, “Just simple and wow”, Congratulations to this beautiful couple”, users commented. Along with fans, Many Bollywood stars including Bipasha Basu, Sophie Choudry and many others poured their love out in the comment box for the whole crew.