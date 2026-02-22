Alia Bhatt shines at 2026 BAFTA Awards, calls daughter Raha her ‘true source of inspiration’ – Watch video

It was a night of global cinema, glittering gowns and powerful voices celebrating storytelling across borders. Amid an elite line-up of international presenters at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet with quiet confidence and unmistakable grace.

Joining celebrated names like Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson and Glenn Close as a presenter, Alia represented Indian cinema on one of the world’s most prestigious platforms. As pictures and videos from the evening flooded social media, it wasn’t just her red carpet look that caught attention — it was her heartfelt words about cinema and motherhood.

Here’s what Alia Bhatt said:

During a candid red carpet interaction, Alia opened up about her journey in films and what continues to fuel her passion. Speaking about her life both in front of and behind the camera, she said, “I say this all the time that I think I came out of my mother’s womb on action. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera, to be, is a blessing. I love my job deeply.”

Her words reflected a deep-rooted connection with her craft. Over the years, Alia has built a filmography that balances commercial blockbusters with performance-driven roles, steadily strengthening her global presence.

Alia Bhatt’s source of inspiration is…

However, the most touching moment of her interaction came when she spoke about her three-year-old daughter, Raha. For Alia, motherhood has reshaped her priorities and perspective.

Sharing an intimate glimpse into her life beyond films, she said, “My true source of inspiration right now is my daughter. She’s three now and looking at her dancing to my songs sometimes, I think, that’s life.”

The statement instantly resonated with fans online. In a room full of cinematic achievements, Alia reminded everyone that personal joy often outweighs professional milestones.

Celebrating cinema without borders at BAFTA 2026

As a presenter at the ceremony, Alia expressed excitement about honouring the nominees. She emphasised the universal power of storytelling, saying, “What great nominees! For me, one of the things that I love about cinema is that you don’t have to have one language to truly enjoy cinema. What truly drives it is emotions and that feeling that just pulses out at you from the big screens. So, yes, I’m really excited and tonight is a night celebrating cinema, and it’s all about the love for movies.”

Her words echoed the spirit of the BAFTA Awards, celebrating stories that transcend language and geography.

India’s presence at the ceremony extended beyond Alia. The Manipuri film Boong, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, secured a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film’s nomination marked a proud milestone for regional Indian cinema on the global stage.

On a night dedicated to cinematic excellence, Alia Bhatt stood tall, not just as a presenter, but as an artist and a mother who finds inspiration both under the spotlight and at home.