Amid Animal success, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post for his 'Not so little animal' Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt cheers loudest for hubby Ranbir Kapoor‘s performance in Animal. The actress who attended the grand screening of Animal on Thursday, recently praised Ranbir in a heartful Instagram note. She not only called him an outstanding performer but also a dotting father and husband.

On Saturday, The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram post and shared a heartwarming caption for his ‘Not so little animal’ (Ranbir). Alia wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft and for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist and for literally making our daughter take her first steps today (face holding back tears emojis).”

Further applauding Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal and his acting, she added, “For completely blowing us away your performance… and for making it all of the above look so easy (heart hands emoji). Congratulations my not-so-little animal (heart emoji).” Along with a caption, Bhatt shared two candid shots of Ranbir. One she posted a picture of him waving at the crowd during the Animal Trailer launch in Delhi. Next, she posted a candid photo of Ranbir with their daughter Raha sitting on his lap. Check the post below!

Alia Bhatt Lauds Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, Shares a Heartwarming Caption- CHECK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial saw a massive opening of Rs 100-crore-plus at the box office globally. The violent drama has become the second biggest opener of all time after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also headlines Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

