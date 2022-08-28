Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. After tying knots in an intimate ceremony in their Bandra house, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. The duo are extensively promoting their most anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1. The couple and co-stars visited Bombay IIT and Alia sang the Kesariya while sitting next to Ranbir.Also Read - Ladkewale Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Mira Rajput Attend Kunal Rawal's Mehendi Function in Yellow - See Viral Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt promoted their legendary epic at Bombay IIT. To witness the couple promote their movie together, a large crowd showed out. Alia made an appearance in the video wearing a beige top and flared denim jeans. Ranbir, on the hand, looked handsome in denim. Darlings actor sang two lines from the chorus of Kesariya while seated close to her husband Ranbir. The audience erupted in thunderous applause in response, and Ranbir couldn’t keep his gaze off her. Also Read - Noida's Twin Tower Timeline: From Rise To Fall Of This Supertech Saga

ALIA BHATT SINGS KESARIYA AT IIT MUMBAI:

Netizens lauded Alia in the comment section. They showered her with immense love and admiration. Alia’s fans dropped hearts and clap emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “OH MY GOD,” along with fire emojis. Another user wrote, “Blockbuster.”

Brahmastra, the movie starring Alia and Ranbir, will be released in less than two weeks. The duo, who met and fell in love while making the movie, work together for the first time under Ayan Mukerji’s direction. The film also stars Mouni Roy and acting legends Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

