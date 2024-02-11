Home

Alia Bhatt Spends Quality Time with Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor and Mom Soni Razdan at Sunday Lunch, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

On Sunday, Neetu Kapoor embraced Alia Bhatt and affectionately pinched her cheeks as they exited a restaurant. Take a look at the video here.

The Bhatts and the Kapoors had a gala time when both clans were spotted for lunch as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt was seen with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor and also her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted. As they headed towards their respective cars, Neetu embraced Alia and affectionately pinched her cheeks.

Alia sported a casual attire, donning a green top layered under a shirt paired with baggy jeans. Neetu Kapoor, wearing a white shirt, stood beside her. As Neetu made her way to her car, she shared a warm embrace with Alia, playfully squeezing her cheeks. The paparazzi, stationed outside, captured moments of the entire family. Shaheen wore a vibrant pink sweater, while Soni chose a printed shirt. Alia escorted them to their car as well.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The actor was obligated to several fans who wanted to get clicked with her. Further, when a photographer tripped while taking her pictures, Alia was seen saying “Are, aaram se (please be careful)!” Meanwhile, Neetu was recently seen gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan Season 08 where the host KJO asked her about one thing from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would embrace. To this, Neetu said, “Nothing. Because in today’s day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, and revealed her pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6 of the same year, the actor-couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha.

Alia Bhatt’s Work Front

Alia is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming film Jigar. The movie is helmed by Vasan Bala. Also, the actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love and War, where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

