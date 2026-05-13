Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in ivory saree-inspired couture with nose pin and ethnic jewellery- See pics

Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in ivory saree-inspired couture with nose pin and ethnic jewellery- See pics

Alia Bhatt delivered a memorable fashion moment at Cannes 2026 with her refined ivory ensemble that combined couture elegance and Indian-inspired detailing. Her look stood out for its soft aesthetic and carefully chosen traditional accessories.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt continued her strong fashion run at Cannes 2026 with yet another standout appearance that quickly went viral online. The actor was seen in an elegant ivory saree-inspired couture look while attending an official event at the French Riviera. A video of her arrival has been widely shared on social media, showing her walking gracefully in a structured ensemble that blended traditional Indian draping with modern red carpet styling. The look stood out not just for its design but also for the way it was styled with thoughtful cultural detailing and a statement silhouette.

Alia’s stunning ivory couture look with saree-inspired drape

For this appearance, Alia Bhatt chose an ivory-toned outfit that carried the essence of a saree but was designed in a contemporary couture format. The ensemble featured a corset-style bodice that gave structure to the upper half, while flowing fabric created a soft draped effect around the lower silhouette.

The outfit gave a mix of modern tailoring and Indian inspiration which made it one of her most discussed Cannes looks this year. She completed the outfit with traditional inspired jewellery including a delicate nose pin and ear cuffs that added a subtle heritage touch to the overall styling.

Also read: Was Alia Bhatt ignored by photographers on the Cannes 2026 red carpet?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

See Alia Bhatt’s viral pictures from Cannes 2026 here

Alia Bhatt for inauguration event of Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/kPXghiKsGC — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026

Viral video moment with umbrella walk

What also caught attention was Alia Bhatt holding an umbrella as she walked towards the venue. The moment added a cinematic feel to her appearance and quickly became a talking point among fans online. The video shows her moving confidently while the ivory outfit flows naturally with each step. Social media users highlighted how the combination of styling and setting made the moment look like a fashion film sequence rather than a simple red carpet entry.

See viral video of Alia’s Bhatt’s iconic look here

Loved this look of alia, so Bridgerton coded pic.twitter.com/iIt6m1Q3Dl — Juhi (@juhijain199) May 13, 2026

Representation at Bharat Pavilion event

Along with her fashion appearance Alia Bhatt also participated in an important cultural event at the Bharat Pavilion. She joined filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the unveiling of the official poster and creative concept for the 57th International Film Festival of India. The initiative aims to promote India as a global filming destination and encourage international collaboration in cinema.

During the event she spoke about Indian storytelling and said “IFFI has always been a platform that celebrates the diversity of our stories. Being part of this unveiling is an honour as we invite the world to experience the magic of Indian filmmaking in Goa this November.”

Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads on Red Carpet in jaw-dropping Peach Tamara Ralph gown- See pics

Focus on Indian cinema’s global presence

The event also highlighted India’s growing presence in international film spaces. Gowariker spoke about the festival’s focus on storytelling and emotional connection while organisers emphasized the role of the Bharat Pavilion in showcasing Indian talent. The upcoming edition of IFFI is scheduled in Goa and will continue from November 20 to 28, 2026 to build global engagement through cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.