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Alia Bhatt takes hilarious dig at nepo king Karan Johar, launches outsiders for her movie Dont be Shy: Theres a way to...

Alia Bhatt takes hilarious dig at nepo king Karan Johar, launches outsiders for her movie ‘Don’t be Shy’: ‘There’s a way to…’

Alia Bhatt opens up about backing outsiders in her upcoming production Don’t Be Shy, leaving Karan Johar amused during a candid on-stage moment.

From being launched as a star kid to now backing fresh talent, Alia Bhatt seems to be quietly changing the narrative in Bollywood. Over the years, she has built a strong career with films like Student of the Year, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, as a producer, she is stepping into a new space, one that focuses on giving opportunities to newcomers.

At a recent event hosted by Amazon Prime Video, Alia’s upcoming project Don’t Be Shy became the highlight, not just for its story, but for its casting choice. As she gears up for her upcoming project, Don’t Be Shy, Alia dropped a line that quickly caught attention, especially because it came right in front of Karan Johar, often called Bollywood’s “nepo king.”

At the Amazon Prime Video event, what began as a light-hearted conversation soon turned into a moment that many saw as a cheeky yet telling take on the nepotism debate.

Alia Bhatt takes a playful dig at Karan Johar

Sharing the stage with Karan, Alia found herself responding to his witty remark about her “independent answers.” Without missing a beat, she said, “Yes, Karan, because there is a way to launch actors.” The statement, though delivered with a smile, instantly stood out. Given Karan Johar’s long association with launching star kids, the line felt like a gentle nudge at the ongoing industry conversation around insiders vs outsiders.

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Karan, clearly in on the joke, responded with equal humour: “And clearly I wouldn’t know that, would I? I’ve never done something like that,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Watch the video here:

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Karan Johar reacts to Alia’s move: ‘I’m so proud of you’

The conversation didn’t stop there. When the topic shifted to casting, Karan asked if the actors in Don’t Be Shy were outsiders. As Alia confirmed, his reaction was simple but telling: “I’m so proud of you.” The moment may have been brief, but it reflected a noticeable shift. With someone like Alia, who herself debuted under Karan’s banner, now backing fresh faces, it signals a changing narrative in Bollywood.

The conversation took a more pointed turn when Karan asked, “Are they outsiders?”, a question that has long been at the centre of Bollywood debates. When Alia confirmed that her film Don’t Be Shy will indeed feature outsiders, Karan responded with a smile, saying he was “so proud” of her.

It was a brief moment, but one that spoke volumes about changing dynamics in the industry, especially with established names now actively supporting new talent.

All about ‘Don’t be shy’

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don’t Be Shy is backed by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine, in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment. The film revolves around Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old navigating life until things begin to spiral in unexpected ways.

While the cast and release date are still under wraps, the film has already sparked curiosity, largely because of its fresh casting approach.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films: Alpha and Love & War

On the acting front, Alia has a packed slate ahead. She will next be seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, which marks the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe. The film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, and is slated for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026. In addition, she is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is currently in production.

With Don’t Be Shy, Alia Bhatt seems to be stepping into a space that goes beyond stardom, one where she’s not just part of the system, but quietly trying to reshape it.

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