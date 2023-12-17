Home

In a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, actress Alia Bhatt opened up about anxiety issues. The actress also revealed that she feels guilty leaving her daughter Raha while going for shoot.

Alia Bhatt is undeniably a social butterfly. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently conducted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her Instagram followers on Sunday. Taking to the photo-sharing social media, Alia responded to a variety of questions, ranging from her daughter Raha’s nickname to how she deals with anxiety. For the uninitiated, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl in 2022, whom they named Raha. In November, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

Addressing the question about managing anxiety, Alia shared that sudden changes or situations beyond her control tend to trigger anxiety. She also addressed whether being away from her daughter Raha causes ‘separation anxiety.’ Alia added, ‘Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good.’

“We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety – for example, I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over… but it took me a long while to understand that… so prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it, and if it’s too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel,” Alia responded to the anxiety question.

Discussing the issue further, the actress mentioned that leaving her 1-year-old child alone is never easy. However, knowing that Raha is surrounded by family in the actress’s absence is a source of relief.

“It is never easy leaving her (Raha). But I guess that will take a while to change (red heart emoji). Knowing she’s with family even when I am away makes me feel less guilty somehow,” Alia wrote in her answer.

In response to another Instagram user’s question about the nicknames given to Raha, Alia shared that Raha is fondly called Rahu, Rara, and Lollipop, among others.

Additionally, when asked about her well-being, one Instagram user inquired, “How are you? Like genuinely? How is life treating you at this moment!” Alia responded, “Like genuinely? I have been a bit overwhelmed and preoccupied… but… gratitude in my heart genuinely on a daily basis.”

On the professional front, Alia, who received the National Award for Best Actress this year, will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra.

