Alia Bhatt Jams To ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Gal Gadot, Teaches Telugu To Heart Of Stone Co-Star

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan during an interview with Wired answered the most googled questions about them and in the process, Alia ended up teaching Naatu Naatu hook steps and Telugu to her co-star.

The action-thriller film will stream on Netflix this month on August 11. (Image Credits: Instagram)

As Alia Bhatt starrer Heart of Stone is nearing its release, the actors of the film are on a promotional spree leaving no stone unturned. In one such promotion, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani star Alia Bhatt – who will mark her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone – recently taught Gal Gadot a couple of words in the Telugu language. She also made her co-star do the hook step of the Oscar winning RRR song, ‘Naatu Naatu’.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt answered a few more questions about herself during the interview, including when she started her career, her zodiac sign, if she has any tattoo, the difference in the working style in Hollywood as opposed to Bollywood, among others.

Alia Bhatt Teaches Telugu To Gal Gadot

During an interview with Wired, Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot answered the most googled questions about them. One of the questions that Gal posed was, “Does Alia Bhatt speak Telugu?” Replying to the question, Alia answered, “I don’t know how to speak fluently in the language, but I know a couple of words. Like, I can say Andariki namaskaram.”

Gal then asked Alia to teach them one Telugu word, to which Alia taught, “Andariki namaskaram,” which means “Hello everyone.” Following the suit, Gal Galot tried to repeat the word.

Alia Bhatt And Gal Gadot Shake A Leg On Naatu Naatu’s hook step

Moving further, Alia Bhatt was asked if she was part of the Naatu Naatu song, to which she replied, “No, Unfortunately, not. I am not in the Naatu Naatu song but I can do the Naatu Naatu step.”

The actress did the hook step of the iconic number and even taught a step or two to her co-actor Gal Gadot.

About Heart of Stone

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone features Alia Bhatt, Jamie and Gal Gadot in the key roles. The film also stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready.

Fans of Alia Bhatt should brace themselves as the action-thriller film will stream on Netflix this month on August 11.

Talking about Alia’s role in the film, the actress will be essaying the role of an antagonist opposite Gal namely Keya Dhawan whereas Gal Gadot will play the lead character Rachel Stone, a highly accomplished spy and a secret member of the Charter.

Alia Bhatt’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone. Post that, there are speculations that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani star will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Reportedly, she is also going to headline in YRF spy universe as a female spy film.

