Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's fans rejoice after the actor tested negative for COVID-19. On Wednesday morning, the Kalank actor took to Instagram to announce how it feels when someone tests negative. "The only time being negative is a good thing", wrote Alia in the ca[ption. The photo shared on her post shows the diva in a beautiful blue tie-dye sweatshirt and pink pajama.

Alia Bhatt's comment section is full of heart emojis from her friends from the industry. Alia had tested positive for coronavirus on April 2. She was under home quarantine. Earlier, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for Covid-19.

On March 11, Alia had shared in her Instagram story that she tested negative. She had shared, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. Please do the same. Love to you all. (sic)”

Alia announced her COVID-19 positive post by sharing a statement that read: “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care (sic).”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.