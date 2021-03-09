After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for coronavirus, a few news websites shared a report that Alia Bhatt also tested positive for COVID-19 as she has been closely working with the two celebrities. But, that’s not true. Alia also took the TRPCR test and it is confirmed that the actor has tested negative. She is under home isolation. “Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and is recovering currently”, a source close to her confirmed to ETimes. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bansali Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Shooting Halts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are real-life boyfriend-girlfriend, are working together in Brahmastra. Not only this, but Alia Bhatt is also working closely with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has also tested positive for the virus. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay has taken the test. After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Gets COVID-19, Mom Neetu Kapoor Confirms - Here's Latest Health Update

Earlier on Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor confirmed Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for the viral. She also mentioned that he is on medication and living in quarantine at home. Neetu wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.” Also Read - Has Ranbir Kapoor Got COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor Says 'he is Not Well'

India.com wishes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor’s speedy recovery.