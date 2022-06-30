Alia Bhatt recently took the internet by storm after she announced that she’s expecting first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress on Monday took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ranbir from their ultrasound appointment. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”Also Read - 'Chintu Ji Wapas Aa Rahe Hain': Farah Khan Teases Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Alia is currently in London busy shooting for her Hollywood debut and recently the mommy-to-be reunited with filmmaker Karan Johar and her ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star Ranveer Singh. And according to reports, Alia will head for a quick babymoon to an undisclosed location with Ranbir before returning to Mumbai. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In Latest PICS From Her London Vacation

According to Bollywood Life, Alia and Ranbir couldn’t go on a honeymoon because of their hectic schedules. After Alia wraps up the shoot in the first half of July, she will be enjoying a babymoon with her husband. The report further adds that that they might explore the European countryside. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's New Pics: Karan Johar's 'Rani' Poses With 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh in London

Meanwhile another online report suggest that Alia and her co-star Ranveer Singh will fly to Austria from London, where they will also shoot a song for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

On the other hand, dad-to-be Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, the actor is busy with the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, Ranbir has taken off to Mauritius for an important shoot schedule of the film. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be shooting in Mauritius till the first week of July, which is the film’s final schedule. The duo will be shooting for a major song sequence there, post which Ranbir will return to Mumbai, reports Pinkvilla.