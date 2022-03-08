Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s Heart of Stone, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film will release globally on Netflix this spring and has received great reviews singling out her performance in the title role. The film follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset. Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper. It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gangubai vs Alia Bhatt Raazi's at Box Office as Gangubai Kathiawadi Set to Beat Raazi's Record - Check Day 10 Detailed Collection Report

Heart of Stone will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film… #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone… #tomharper is directing the pic.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wears a Silver Saree Made from Recycled Material Worth Rs 25K- Yay or Nay?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)



Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film. The movie will also feature Jamie Dornan in the main role. According to the reports, the film is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot and storyline of the film are under wraps. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rakhi Sawant Dances With Ranveer Singh, Kisses Alia Bhatt in Extraordinary Look- Watch Viral Videos