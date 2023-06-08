Home

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Cast As Ram-Sita In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Fans Unimpressed

Prior to Alia Bhatt, South actress Sai Pallavi was speculated to play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra.

One of the most awaited films of the year – Adipurush is gearing up for its release on June 16. Given the massive buzz around the film, it was speculated that director Nitesh Tiwari would postpone his mythological project, titled Ramayana. But, the yet-to-be-made movie is set to start soon. The venture is already stirring controversies owing its casting for the roles of Ram and Sita. As per reports, Alia Bhart has been roped in to play Sita. She will star opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be portraying the character of Lord Ram.

KFG fame Yash is being approached to play the demon king Ravana in the epic drama. An official announcement regarding the film and its casting will be made by Diwali this year.

Alia Bhatt Reunites With Ranbir Kapoor Onscreen?

A source informed Pinkvilla that Alia Bhatt was the first choice to play Sita and the actress has been confirmed to be a part of the film. The report quoted the source as saying, “Alia Bhatt was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir Kapoor, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram.”

Interestingly, prior to Alia Bhatt, South actress Sai Pallavi was reportedly set to play Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The reports about the change in the cast emerged after Alia Bhatt was spotted with Nitesh Tiwari on June 7.

Internet users are furious over the sudden development. Many people are infuriated with the makers for replacing Sai Pallavi with Alia Bhatt. The team of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being slammed on social media with a Reddit user claiming, “At the risk of being trolled but Alia and Ranbir have ZERO chemistry. I was trying hard to convince myself of some chemistry during Brahmastra but couldn’t find any. Sai Pallavi and RK’s would have been a fresh pairing plus she would look the part.”

Another remarked, “I came here to say this. People have a problem with Alia Bhatt when Ranbir Kapoor is the bigger problem. Having said this Alia is ill suited for such roles and she is setting herself up for another Kalank.”

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Previous Project

Alia and Ranbir were seen in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva last year, which was their first movie together. The movie turned out to be one of the biggest successes of 2022. The second part of the series is set to start filming soon.

