Alia Bhatt’s First Song Vlog Features BTS Video Of Tum Kya Mile; Watch

Alia Bhatt shared an update on her Instagram about her new 'song vlog' from the sets of her upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on July 28. (Credits: Youtube)

Alia Bhatt has always kept her fans updated about her life with Reels or pictures. Maintaining the same, Alia shared an update on her Instagram about her “first song vlog” from the sets of her upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia dropped a new vlog on her YouTube channel from the shoot of the romantic track Tum Kya Mile. It was the first song she shot after the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor. In a behind-the-scenes video, director Karan Johar was also seen apologising to Alia for making her wear chiffon sarees in sub-zero temperatures while filming the romantic track. Alia Bhatt also opened up about her fitness journey and how she started working out just six weeks after delivery as Tum Kya Mile was lined up.

Alia Bhatt’s “First Song Vlog”

Right from her fitness journey in the gym to filming in the chilling temperatures, Alia Bhatt’s vlog gives her fans a glimpse of everything. Alia titled the clip, “My first song vlog… All about #TumKyaMile (multi-coloured heart emoticons).” The video also featured veteran make-up artist Mickey Contractor, Alia’s makeup artist for the song. In the video, Alia said, “We are trying a new look for the song. We are attempting a no make-up look for a full-on romantic song!” Watch the vlog here:

Karan Johar Apologises To Alia Bhatt

In the vlog, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar talked about her chiffon sarees in Tum Kya Mile. Karan said, “Note to be made. Ranveer was in a puffer jacket, but Alia was in a chiffon saree. I am really sorry. This sounds unfair. But like, Alia is there romance in a puffer jacket? There is so much romance in a beautiful saree!”

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan alongside Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. The romantic drama marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. Alia will also feature in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Jee Le Zaraa. It is being speculated that Alia will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s BAiju Bawra as well.

