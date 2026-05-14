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Alia Bhatt turns heads at Cannes 2026 in off-shoulder corset gown, embraces modern maharani vibe – Watch

Alia Bhatt turns heads at Cannes 2026 in off-shoulder corset gown, embraces modern maharani vibe – Watch

Alia Bhatt made another memorable appearance at Cannes 2026, stepping out in a sophisticated corset-style off-shoulder gown that highlighted her refined fashion sensibility and royal-inspired aesthetic.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt continued her strong fashion run at Cannes 2026 with yet another standout appearance at an evening event that quickly drew attention from global fashion watchers. The actor, who has been consistently delivering distinct looks at the festival this year, stepped out in a richly detailed off-shoulder gown that blended heritage-inspired design with modern red carpet styling. Her latest appearance added another highlight to her evolving Cannes journey and once again placed her among the most talked-about Indian celebrities at the international event.

Alia Bhatt’s regal evening look at Cannes 2026

For the L’Oréal event at the festival, Alia Bhatt wore an elegant gown with an off-shoulder neckline and a corset-style bodice. The outfit stood out for its intricate floral patterns in deep red and gold tones that gave it a royal and vintage-inspired appeal.

Adding to the grandeur, silver jewel-encrusted detailing ran through the centre of the gown creating a structured and ornamental effect that enhanced the couture feel of the ensemble. The overall design balanced tradition and modernity, making it one of her most refined looks at Cannes this year.

Alia Bhatt ATE and left NO crumbs at Cannes for L’Oréal’s Women of Worth Dinner ️✨ This gown is SERVING main character energy fr fr! NepoQueen or not, she’s the moment. Y’all agree or are we lying?

Drop if she slayed! #AliaBhatt #NepoQueen #Cannes2026 #BollywoodSlay pic.twitter.com/FB8U2xSZlv — LB Sahani (@araPrince89) May 14, 2026

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Styling details that completed the look

Alia Bhatt paired her gown with a striking diamond and pearl choker that became the highlight of her accessories. The jewellery choice complemented the richness of the outfit without overpowering it.

She styled her hair in a sleek high bun that allowed the neckline and corset structure to stand out clearly. Her makeup was kept soft and polished with subtle tones that highlighted her natural features while maintaining a sophisticated red carpet finish.

At the event she was seen alongside international personalities including Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum and Jane Fonda which added to the global appeal of the evening.

Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns at Cannes 2026 in ivory saree-inspired couture with nose pin and ethnic jewellery- See pics

See Alia Bhatt’s viral video from the event here

Alia Bhatt for L’Oréal Paris dinner pic.twitter.com/ebrb3CS6lZ — Alia’s nation (@Aliasnation) May 13, 2026

A series of stylish Cannes appearances

This look comes after several memorable appearances by Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 where she has showcased a variety of fashion styles. She previously wore a lavender floor length gown with delicate noodle straps at the screening of La Vie D’Une Femme which also gained attention for its elegant simplicity.

She also made headlines in an ivory saree inspired ensemble at the French Riviera which featured a structured corset bodice and traditional styling elements. During that appearance she was seen carrying an umbrella and later attended the Bharat Pavilion event with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker where they unveiled the poster and concept for the 57th International Film Festival of India. Meanwhile, her first red carpet look at Cannes this year was a peach toned gown designed by Tamara Ralph featuring a plunging neckline and a flowing silhouette paired with a rare coral neck piece.

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