Alia Bhatt completes Heart Of Stone: It’s a wrap for Alia Bhatt on sets of ‘Heart of Stone,’ her debut Hollywood film starring Gal Gadot. As the mom-to-be completed her shooting for the international film she took to Instagram to share some pics from the sets along with a thank you note for the cast and crew. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hugging her co-star Gal Gadot as they posed for a selfie. However, going by the caption, looks like Alia is more excited to return home as she wrote ‘I’m coming home babyyyyyy ‘ with a heart and dancing emoji.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Photos With Gal Gadot From 'Heart of Stone' LEAKED, Pregnant Actress Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Fierce Look

Alia captioned the post: “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!!But for now … I’m coming home babyyyyyy ❤️💃” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on People Calling Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy News a Promotional Gimmick For Brahmastra: 'As a Married Couple...'

Check out Alia’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia’s co-star in the film and lead actress Gal Gadot also took to her Instagram story to praise the Bollywoos actress. Sharing a selfie with Alia, the ‘Wonder Woman’ star wrote, “Give some love to my girl @aliabhatt who wrapped on #HearofStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great person.”

Check out Gal Gadot’s shoutout for Alia:

Gal also reacted to Alia’s post and wrote ‘Missing you already in the comment section.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia is currently shooting the last leg of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She is also gearing up for the release of ‘Darlings’ and her upcoming mythological drama ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor.