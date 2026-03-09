Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to NOT CLASH with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, makers share new release date

After months of speculation surrounding its release, the makers of Alpha have officially confirmed when the much-anticipated spy thriller will hit the big screen. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, will now release in cinemas on July 10, 2026. Over the past few months, industry chatter suggested that the film might be delayed to avoid a box-office clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan. Some reports even claimed that the project could skip theatres altogether and arrive directly on an OTT platform.

However, the latest announcement from the makers has firmly put those rumours to rest. Along with confirming the new release date, the team also clarified that Alpha will indeed get a theatrical release, ensuring audiences can experience the high-octane spy thriller on the big screen.

ALPHA’s new poster announcement ends OTT speculation

The update was shared on Monday with a fresh poster of the film, instantly creating excitement among fans. The announcement made it clear that Alpha will be heading to theatres rather than opting for a direct digital premiere.

Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her Instagram account, writing, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas.”

This confirmation comes after persistent rumours suggested that the film’s makers were considering an OTT release due to scheduling changes and competition at the box office. The new announcement now settles the debate, assuring fans that the film will have a full theatrical rollout.

Why was Alpha postponed from its earlier release date

Originally, Alpha was planned as a Christmas 2025 release. Later, the date was shifted to April 17, 2026. However, the film was eventually pushed once again to avoid a direct clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, which is also scheduled to release on April 17.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the development on X, formerly known as Twitter. His post read:

“#BreakingNews… ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN – YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE… #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.”

With the new July 2026 date now locked, the film is expected to get a clear window at the box office.

Inside the YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the sixth instalment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The franchise already includes blockbuster films such as Tiger, War and Pathaan, which have collectively built one of Bollywood’s most successful cinematic universes. Interestingly, Alpha was first teased to audiences in a post-credits scene in War 2 earlier this year, hinting at its connection to the larger spy universe.

The film is particularly significant because it is being positioned as the first female-led action film within the YRF Spy Universe. Speaking about the project during the Red Sea Film Festival last year, Alia Bhatt acknowledged the challenge of leading an action-heavy franchise traditionally dominated by male stars.

“Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have,” she said. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, making it one of the most intriguing additions to the YRF spy franchise.