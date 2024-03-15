Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Party: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal-Isha Ambani at Ranbir Kapoor’s Cozy Bash For Wife- See Pics

Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Party: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal-Isha Ambani at Ranbir Kapoor’s Cozy Bash For Wife- See Pics

Alia Bhatt's family hosted a cozy birthday bash for her at the Taj on Thursday evening. Check out the photos from the party here.

Alia Bhatt's birthday party photos (Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt turned 31 on Friday and her family celebrated her birthday with a stylish yet cozy party at a hotel on Thursday night. Hosted by her husband, the bash saw a gathering of limited guests with only family members and close friends attending it. Apart from Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, the party saw Ranbir and Alia’s good friends Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal in attendance. Varun Dhawan’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janvi Dhawan were also present as they all rang in Alia’s special day together.

Thursday night saw many parties happening in the city. While Alia‘s birthday was an intimate bash, a big party took place at the special screening of Yodha where Sidharth Malhotra took charge of hosting his entire family with Kiara Advani. Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna and other members of the film industry also joined them in supporting the film based on a plane hi-jack. Another special screening took place where Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi’s Netflix series Murder Mubarak was celebrated. There was a big turnout at a party hosted by comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma who threw a special bash in honour of international singer Ed Sheeran in the city.

Meanwhile, Alia’s birthday party saw her wearing a strapless shiny top with a pair of baggy denim as Ranbir kept it casual in a leather jacket with a pair of denim. Watch a video from outside the hotel as Ranbir-Alia wave goodbye to their guests:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Alia has been on a roll in terms of work. The actor has delivered some crackling performances and is gearing up for some new ones this year. She is busy collecting awards for her performance in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this year after which she will move on to shooting a few ambitious projects including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, ‘Jigra’ by Vasan Bala and her film from YRF’s spy universe.

Happy birthday, Alia!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.