Actress Shefali Shah, is currently basking in the succes of ‘Darlings’ starring Alia Bhatt in a lead role has tested positive for Covid-19. The versatile actress took to Instagram and updated her fans about the same. Shefali also mentioned that she has immediately isolated herself at home and is currently under the advice of her doctor. The actress also requested everyone who came into her contact to get tested.

Shefali wrote on Instagram: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care.”Also Read - Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma And Shefali Shah Set Acting Milestones in This Dark Dramedy on Domestic Abuse

Take A Look At Shefali Shah’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)



Soon as she shared the health update, her fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery. Shefali Shah recently left everyone stunned with her solid performance in ‘Darlings.’ Meanwhile, the actress also bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’ recently.

She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “What a win!!!! Team Jalsa wins equality in films award and best actress for me💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @iffmelbourne and all of you for all the love you’ll have showered on #Jalsa. It truly is a celebration of our passion and hard work and all your love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)



On the work front, Shefali will be seen in ‘Delhi Crime season 2’, and ‘Doctor G’.

We wish Shefali a speedy recovery!