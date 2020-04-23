According to latest reports, the sets of Alia Bhatt’s forthcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi have been demolished as they were completely unused because of the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. The film, which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to hit the big screen on September 11, this year and the sets of the film are situated in Mumbai’s Film City area. However, Mid-Day reports suggest that Bhansali’s own production team has decided to demolish the sets. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 23, 2020: Alia Bhatt's Sweet Lines on Nature Are Perfect Thursday Thoughts, Neetu Kapoor Left Smitten Over Viral Video

Talking about the same, a source told Mid-Day, "In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon."

"After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground," added the source.

On being asked if the movie will be shot in real-life locations after the lockdown, the source said, “The final call will be taken post the lockdown.”

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and Mouni Roy in a supporting role. The film has been Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.