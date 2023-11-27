Home

Alia Bhatt’s Interaction With Fans Go Viral, Fans Say ‘Aloo Ji Ki Toh Baat Hi Alag Hai’ – WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who won big for Darlings, interacted with fans after an event and garnered immense love by social media users - WATCH viral video!

Alia Bhatt made it big at the Filmfare OTT Award for the Netflix movie Darlings. The movie, directed by rookie Jasmeet K Rana addresses the important problem of domestic abuse and violence. Housewife Badru (Alia Bhatt) resides in a chawl with her husband, ticket collector Hamza (Vijay Varma). Shefali Shah plays Alia Bhatt’s mother in the dark comedy film. Alia Bhatt arrived at the event with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ star made heads turn in her black body-hugging gown that was modelled after a saree. Post the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt’s heartfelt interaction went viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt addressed her fans waiting for her outside the venue. She signed for a few fans when one of them asked her to sign on a book. Alia Bhatt asked, “I can sign on this book,” to which her fan replied, “Yes, the book is written by me.” The actress was amazed and exclaimed ‘Oh, wow’ and congratulated her. Netizens were highly impressed with Alia Bhatt’s grounded interaction with fans.

WATCH Alia Bhatt’s Heart Winning Interaction With Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Aloo ji ki baat hai.” Another user wrote, “Sensational 😍 take a look at her! So gorgeous!! (sic).” The third user wrote, “That’s so nice of her ❤️ (sic).” Netizens also called her most humble in the comment section. Many users also congratulated Alia Bhatt for her phenomenal win for Darlings.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 Winners

Even though Manoj Bajpayee, a seasoned actor who has done nothing but amazing work over the years, won the best actor award, the actor brought home the trophy for his outstanding performance in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’ In the critics’ category, Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha won the best actor (female) series awards for Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. For Dahaad, Vijay Varma won the same prize in the male category in the meantime. Trial by Fire was the winner of the Best Series at the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, while Scoop took up the Best Series award. The best actor (female) prize in the critics’ category was shared by Sanya Malhotra for Kathal and Sharmila Tagore for Gulmohar.

