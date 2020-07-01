Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared two videos of a snake in her swimming pool. On Wednesday, Soni had an uninvited guest at her home. She shared two videos of a couple of snakes taking a dip in her swimming pool on Instagram. “We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip 🙈🤷🏻‍♀️🥴 Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards. #snakeinthewater,” Soni captioned the video. Also Read - Soni Razdan Reacts on Nepotism Row: People Ranting Today, Will Support Their Children Tomorrow

The video shows snake moving around the swimming pool, enjoys the scorching heat and then goes inside the green bushes.

Take a look at the videos here:



The second video was captioned, “Snake in the water Part 2 #snakeinthewater #lockdowninthecountryside #lockdownlife #lockdowndiaries”.

Actor Neetu Kapoor was shocked to see the video and commented: “That’s scary.” Responding to Neetu’s comment, Soni wrote: “First time I have ever seen a snake here in nine years.” Soni’s daughter Shaheen Bhatt called it a ‘beauty’. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “Oh man!! He’s a sly guy!! Stay safe!! Came for a dip while you were away on a trip!”

On Monday, Soni Razdan had shared the poster of Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2. She captioned the post as, “He had hung up his boots 20 years ago as a director. And now he’s back one last time to direct his daughter Alia Bhatt, who for the very first time works with her father in this venture. Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt who brought us Naam and Sadak, along with Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, set out to craft this inspiring saga which becomes a love pilgrimage to Kailash. Sadak 2 The Road To Love. #sadak2 @maheshfilm @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @aliaabhatt @adityaroykapur @visheshfilms @disneyplushotstar”.