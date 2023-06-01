Home

Alia Bhatt’s Nana Narendranath Razdan Dies at 93

Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father dies at 93. They mourned the loss on social media.

Actress Alia Bhatt‘s maternal grandfather (Nana) and Soni Razdan’s father Narendranath Razdan died on Thursday at the age of 93. Taking to Instagram, Alia mourned the loss of her grandfather. She posted a throwback video of her “nana” from his birthday celebrations and penned an emotional note remembering her “hero.” The emotional caption was dedicated to him and the caption read, “My grandpa. My hero…Played golf till 93…Worked till 93..Made the best omelet..Told the best stories..Played the violin..Played with his great-granddaughter..Loved his cricket..Loved his sketching..Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again,” she wrote.

Narendranath Razdan was unwell for a while and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai sometime back

Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also paid a touching tribute to her father. “Daddy ..Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are – it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy – until we meet again,” she wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences. “Sending you a massive hug,” director Karan Johar commented.

May his soul rest in peace.

