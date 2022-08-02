Alia Bhatt on Working During Pregnancy: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been in the headlines ever since she announced her pregnancy, The 29-year-old has become an inspiration for all the ladies who decide to work while their pregnancy. Alia was questioned if she feels exhausted or the need to rest, especially since she is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.Also Read - Alia Bhatt on Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Starrer Jee Le Zaraa, 'We Ain’t Letting That Film Go'

The question came up during the launch of the song ‘La Ilaaj‘ from her next film Darlings. Alia Bhatt, who decided to work during her pregnancy had a befitting reply. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor claimed that she finds tranquillity in her profession and emphasized that a mother-to- be’s health and fitness are the only things that matter. Also Read - Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt is Victim of Domestic Violence in Dark Comedy, Vijay Varma-Shefali Shah Impress - Watch Video

She said, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai, it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then there is no need to take anything else. Working gives me joy, my passion, it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. So I will keep working till I am 100 years old).” Also Read - Alia Bhatt in White Jacket Flaunts Baby Bump as She Reaches Mumbai, Gets Surprise From Ranbir Kapoor- Watch

Alia Bhatt on Working During Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alia and Ranbir, who exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in April, announced their pregnancy in June. The mom-to-be posted a photo of an ultrasound machine with the actors facing away from the camera, staring at the screen.

On the work front, Alia’s upcoming film Darlings, a Netflix original will debut on August 5, 2022. She will soon be seen alongside husband actor Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia has also finished her shoot with Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra is another project she will soon begin working on.

Watch this space for more updates!