Alia Bhatt on Friday announced that she has completed her shooting for debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone'. The pregnant star took to Instagram to share some pics from the sets with her co-star Gal Gadot along with a thank you note for the cast and crew. The actress shot for the last leg of her part in the film in Portugal and now some pictures from the sets have leaked and gone viral. Some social media users and fan clubs shared Alia's pics from the sets of Heart of Stone which is now making the rounds on internet.

Alia Bhatt can be seen in a fierce look donning a khaki coloured tank top and matching cargo trousers in her leaked pic from Heart of Stone sets. As she shoots in the middle of the desert Alia can be seen holding a gun in her hand as she films for a dialogue scene opposite Gal Gadot. Fans are praising Alia's look and hailing the actress for shooting action scenes during pregnancy.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s pics from Heart of Stone sets:

A fan wrote, shooting an action movie while she's pregnant.. MOTHER along with a salute emoji

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce that she has completed the filming for the project. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hugging her co-star Gal Gadot as they posed for a selfie, other pics show her posing with the crew members. However, going by the caption, looks like Alia is more excited to return home as she wrote 'I'm coming home babyyyyyy ' with a heart and dancing emoji.

Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to the beautiful @GalGadot.. my director Tom Harper … #JamieDornan missed you today.. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. pic.twitter.com/wYyDI8sO53 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 8, 2022

Spy thriller Heart of Stone will be released on Netflix and it is being directed by Tom Harper, the film also stars Fifty Shades franchise actor Jamie Dorman, besides Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt.