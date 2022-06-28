Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since she announced her pregnancy on social media. Big names from the industry, including the couple’s close friends and family, have extended best wishes and love to the parents-to-be.Also Read - Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan's Film Nears Rs 50 Crore After Rocking Monday | Check Detailed Collection Report

And now, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has shared an adorable unseen picture of the duo. She congratulated the couple and wrote, "God bless" accompanied by a couple of red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



In the photo, Alia is in Ranbir's arms, sporting a million-dollar smile. Alia approved of the picture and wrote, "My favourite picture (heart emojis).

Alia Bhatt’s comment on Neetu Kapoor’s post

Many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate Neetu on the news. Her ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Mubarakan ji Mubarkan”.Sonam Kapoor, who is also expecting her first child, wrote, “Congratulations neetu aunty”.

Earlier on Monday, Alia Bhatt dropped a sweet surprise as she announced her first kid with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Even Neetu Kapoor was surprised when the paparazzi congratulated the veteran actor as she was unaware of the fact that her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

In a video that went earlier this morning on Instagram, the shutterbugs can be heard congratulating the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor for her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy news, to which she first gave an awkward smile to the PAPs.

After being asked, “How is she feeling?” the ‘Deewar’ actor expressed her gratitude and said, “Thank you”. She gave a hilarious reaction when the paparazzi commented “Junior Kapoor on its way” on the couple’s pregnancy news.

Later on, the 63-year-old actor stated, “Sabko pata chal gaya Dadi banne wali hun (Everyone got to know that I am going to be a grandmother)” to which a Pap responded, “Alia ne daal diya Instagram par”, the actor was then seen giving a shocking reaction.

With ANI inputs