Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Alia Bhatt is currently staying with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Last week when she was missing her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, the actor taking all precautionary measures paid a visit to them. Recently, Soni shared a video on social media where she can be seen cooking food with the help of Mahesh Bhatt. She captioned the video as, “Cooking classes in progress … umm just don’t imagine we did any actual cooking 😂 A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on tik tok 🙈. Have strictly forbidden it 😂😛🥴”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets to be Demolished For Being Unused Amid Lockdown

After watching the video Alia Bhatt commented ‘OMG’. The priceless reaction of a daughter after seeing her parents cook together has won millions of hearts. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 23, 2020: Alia Bhatt's Sweet Lines on Nature Are Perfect Thursday Thoughts, Neetu Kapoor Left Smitten Over Viral Video

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, pictures of Alia and Ranbir with their house help were circulating on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen on screen for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor in their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film has been Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.