Mumbai: Bollywood biggies and couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite some time now. The big question about their wedding pops up time and again. While the two have always been tight-lipped about when they want to marry, their admirers are eager to see it happen. In the midst of all of this, Alia has now spoken out about all of the wedding rumours that have been swirling about her and her boyfriend Ranbir. The Raazi star's retort to them will make you chuckle.

Alia claimed in an interview that there's been so much talk about her upcoming wedding that when she actually gets married, people would take it as a rumour. She went on to say that such a scenario would be amazing for her. "Whoever is circulating these rumours has become like the 'boy who cried wolf.' They're crying at wolf so frequently that when I'm supposed to get married, everyone will think it's a hoax, which will be perfect for me because no one will know," Alia told Film Companion.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Alia revealed that in her mind, she has been married to Sanju fame for a long time. 'It's all going to come out in the right and beautiful way,' she added, referring to her and Ranbir's wedding.

Brahmastra, a film based on Indian mythology will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ayan Mukerji’s film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The first installment of the film will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Excited to see Alia Ranbir get hitched? We are too.